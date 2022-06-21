BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Robert Stein Sells 5,000 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) insider Robert Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,749,580.

Robert Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Stein bought 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

BQE stock opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. BQE Water Inc. has a one year low of C$24.00 and a one year high of C$33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.30.

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

