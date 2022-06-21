AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Geoffrey Cumming Sells 1,500,000 Shares

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Cumming sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$106,500.00 ($73,958.33).

Geoffrey Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Geoffrey Cumming sold 2,000,000 shares of AnteoTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$220,000.00 ($152,777.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 20.26.

AnteoTech Limited, a surface chemistry company, develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for the life sciences, diagnostics, energy, and medical device markets primarily in Australia. The company's products include AnteoCoat, which comprise a suite of compounds that enable the control of material interactions and properties in the energy storage applications; AnteoBind ready-to-use kits to streamline and improve the conjugation process; and EuGeni, a COVID-19 antigen rapid test.

