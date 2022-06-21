Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,538,742.30.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.90 per share, with a total value of C$270,300.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.28 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

