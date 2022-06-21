Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 16,900 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total value of C$1,009,682.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,591,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,085,771.81.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total value of C$4,004,159.93.

On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Shares of TSE:TC opened at C$54.62 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.84 and a 1 year high of C$116.94. The company has a market cap of C$587.98 million and a PE ratio of -243.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.76.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

