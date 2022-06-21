Hugh Fletcher Clark Purchases 7,000 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,240.60.

AP.UN stock opened at C$34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$48.89. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.81.

AP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.90.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

