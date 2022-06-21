Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 262,600 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$420.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMMC shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

