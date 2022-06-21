Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 262,600 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00.
Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$420.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.