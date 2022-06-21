Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 636 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

