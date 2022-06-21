Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYRN. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

