Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $28,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.