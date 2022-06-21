BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,213,503 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.35% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,547,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 916,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

