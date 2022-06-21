Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.