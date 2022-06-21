BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of ASML worth $1,461,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $473.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a one year low of $461.85 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

