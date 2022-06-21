BlackRock Inc. Sells 913,439 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,865,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of FOX worth $1,471,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

