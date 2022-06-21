BlackRock Inc. Sells 447,447 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,228,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.75% of Trex worth $1,516,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

