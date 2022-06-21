210 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

