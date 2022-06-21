BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,606,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.