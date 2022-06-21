Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.