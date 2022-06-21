BlackRock Inc. Sells 612,219 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,092,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.50% of Yum China worth $1,599,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

