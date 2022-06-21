Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,493,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

