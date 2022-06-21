Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAS opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

