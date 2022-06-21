400 Shares in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrons 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Barrons 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

