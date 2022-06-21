BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.04% of VMware worth $1,480,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

