Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in InterDigital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $78.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

