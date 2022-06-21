Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 38,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 61,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 32.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

