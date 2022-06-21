BlackRock Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of M&T Bank worth $1,593,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 20.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

