IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

