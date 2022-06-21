Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.92.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.