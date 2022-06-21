Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

