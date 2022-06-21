SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

