Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
