Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

