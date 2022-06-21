VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

