Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Raised to Buy at National Bankshares

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QBCRF. National Bank Financial upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.