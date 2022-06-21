Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$108.86

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$108.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$79.00 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

