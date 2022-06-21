ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $69.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.