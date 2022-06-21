Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $220.89

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

VRSK stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

