Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,802.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Persimmon stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
