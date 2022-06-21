Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,802.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Persimmon stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

