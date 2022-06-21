Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $50.17

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

