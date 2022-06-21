Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$53.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$34.82 and a 12 month high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.3126508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

