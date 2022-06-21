Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $64.18

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $815.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.30. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

