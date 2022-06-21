Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$48.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.45.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.28.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.7844246 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

