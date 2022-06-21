Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $50.75

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $489,596. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 299,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.