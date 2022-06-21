Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $265.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.