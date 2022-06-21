Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $121.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $79,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

