Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$4.62

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCW. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$946.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.66. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$4.90.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.98 million. Research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.