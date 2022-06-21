Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $36.13

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,506 shares of company stock worth $9,890,822. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.