Critical Contrast: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 1.67 $367.16 million $7.86 5.46 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 1.70 -$50.70 million ($1.67) -4.11

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 28.33% 46.89% 32.98% SkyWater Technology -39.60% -78.19% -20.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.93%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 127.07%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

