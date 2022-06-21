Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ouster and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 9.26 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.75 Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 8.83 -$153.38 million N/A N/A

Ouster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Grey.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ouster and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 486.59%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 383.59%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82% Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09%

Risk and Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster beats Berkshire Grey on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

