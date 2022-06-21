Comparing alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares alstria office REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A Equity Commonwealth -8.48% -0.17% -0.16%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for alstria office REIT and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 5 0 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares alstria office REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 53.83 -$16.40 million ($0.11) -251.91

alstria office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Commonwealth.

About alstria office REIT (Get Rating)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

