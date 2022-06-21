Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Critical Contrast

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repay and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -8.63% 6.85% 3.79% Waitr -47.34% -21.32% -9.47%

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Repay and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,071.88%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Repay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $219.26 million 4.68 -$50.08 million ($0.28) -40.46 Waitr $182.19 million 0.14 -$5.23 million ($0.52) -0.31

Waitr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repay beats Waitr on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

