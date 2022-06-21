Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) versus Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Head to Head Analysis

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 263.95%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 8.43% 8.98% 4.35% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.31 billion 0.40 $194.69 million $0.91 4.89 Spire Global $43.38 million 4.73 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

Summary

Spire Global beats Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment. The company also provides mobile services comprising mobile tariff plans and mobilnet; IT services, including modern office, business support and security, communication solutions, IT devices, servers, and data pack services; and IoT services and data transmission solutions. In addition, it offers fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; international wholesale voice and data services, as well as IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, the company provides system integration and IT services, as well as operates as an interactive service provider of telecommunications applications and telebikes community. It offers its services under the Telekom and T-Systems brands. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

