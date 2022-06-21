StockNews.com Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,110,763 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,121 shares of company stock worth $1,441,905 over the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

